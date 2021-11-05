‘If You Play Like That, It Won’t Be Long Before You Play Again’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started this season as the 5th or 6th choice Liverpool midfielder but due to injuries, the England international is currently a starter for the Reds.

When Liverpool signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, there was a lot of hope that he could break into Jurgen Klopp's side and become a Steven Gerrard esque player.

However, due to injuries and the Reds signing other talent, his career hasn't really followed that path.

IMAGO / Sportimage

At the start of this season, the Ox was considered one of Liverpool's last choice midfielders with the emergence of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones pushing him down the pecking order.

Due to injuries to a number of key midfielders though, Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play the 28-year-old in recent games.

The Ox started Liverpool's most recent game against Atletico Madrid and did a solid job in his role.

Jurgen Klopp praises Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Speaking ahead of the West Ham game, Jurgen Klopp has praised the Ox and said if he keeps playing like he has been then he will be starting more games.

"He played a really good game against Atletico. He had his Oxlade-Chamberlain moments with his runs, but we need Mr Oxlade-Chamberlain as well with a mature performance. He did the role really well," said Klopp

"If you play like that, it won't be long before you play again. His speed is brilliant but the space isn't always there - we need both sides - I was really happy he could mix it up against Atletico. It was a relaxed performance but really important for the team."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook