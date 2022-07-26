Jurgen Klopp Provides Alisson Injury Update As The Community Shield Nears

Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker has not played since Liverpool's pre-season opener against Manchester United in Bangkok, where he suffered an injury setback.

The reds take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday and play a doubleheader this weekend, as they face Manchester City and French outfit Strasbourg, Jurgen Klopp has now provided an injury update on the Brazilian Shot stopper.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to Liverpool's official club site, Jurgen Klopp said "I’d love to say we can use all of them but now I had only a short talk with Doc Sarah and she told me, ‘He feels a little bit, he feels a little bit, he has a back [issue]’ and stuff like this"

The German manager went on to add "This afternoon is an important session as well; in this moment I don’t know who can take part in it. We need to have a look and we will play the game. It’s pre-season so we have to get through it and then we have to deal with it.

Ali is the closest – definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is close to get back I think."

With Alisson unlikely back for tomorrow's game against Salzburg, it is expected that Spaniard Adrian plays in-between the stick or share the minutes with youngster Harvey Davies, who has impressed during his pre-season game time.

Liverpool's season effectively begins on Saturday as they take on Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, Kopites will be hoping that Alisson will be back in time to feature.

