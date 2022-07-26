Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Provides Alisson Injury Update As The Community Shield Nears

Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker has not played since Liverpool's pre-season opener against Manchester United in Bangkok, where he suffered an injury setback.

The reds take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday and play a doubleheader this weekend, as they face Manchester City and French outfit Strasbourg, Jurgen Klopp has now provided an injury update on the Brazilian Shot stopper.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to Liverpool's official club site, Jurgen Klopp said "I’d love to say we can use all of them but now I had only a short talk with Doc Sarah and she told me, ‘He feels a little bit, he feels a little bit, he has a back [issue]’ and stuff like this"

The German manager went on to add "This afternoon is an important session as well; in this moment I don’t know who can take part in it. We need to have a look and we will play the game. It’s pre-season so we have to get through it and then we have to deal with it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ali is the closest – definitely not for Salzburg but then we will see. He is close to get back I think."

With Alisson unlikely back for tomorrow's game against Salzburg, it is expected that Spaniard Adrian plays in-between the stick or share the minutes with youngster Harvey Davies, who has impressed during his pre-season game time.

Liverpool's season effectively begins on Saturday as they take on Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, Kopites will be hoping that Alisson will be back in time to feature.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'He Will Have To Make A Decision' - Pundit On Roberto Firmino Future At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Thiago Alcantara Says He Is Helping New Signing Darwin Nunez To Settle In To Life In Liverpool

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

Interview: 'Yesterday’s Liverpool Isn’t Tomorrow’s Liverpool' - Reds Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On The Challenges With Writing His New Book

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Medical Expert Provides Possible Explanation After Darwin Nunez Spotted Wearing Knee Strapping In Liverpool Training

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Pepijn Lijnders
Quotes

Interview: Reds Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On How The Idea For His New Book 'Intensity' Came About

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'My Players Are The Best In The World' - Sporting Lisbon Boss On Liverpool Linked Matheus Nunes

By Rowan Lee5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

RB Salzburg v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Can Nunez Fire Reds To Another Victory?

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Thiago Villarreal
Quotes

'It Would Be Massive For Liverpool' - Pundit On Thiago Alcantara & The Season Ahead

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago