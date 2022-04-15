Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final Clash With Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Diogo Jota ahead of his team's FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Portuguese picked up a knock in the first half of Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Benfica in the Champions league on Wednesday and was substituted in the 57th minute.

Klopp confirmed after the game that the 25 year old had sustained a knock and provided a further update when he addressed the media in his pre-match press conference for the semi-final.

“I said last night that Diogo got a knock – that swelled up slightly directly after the game, obviously while I was in the press conference.

“Diogo, good chance he will be alright but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That’s it.”

Hopefully, Jota will be fine to take his place in the squad on Saturday but fortunately for Klopp and Liverpool, there are an embarrassment of riches in the forward areas at the moment should he not make it.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok