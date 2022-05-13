Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive update in respect of Fabinho's fitness status for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

The Brazilian limped off during Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and reports earlier in the week led to uncertainty as to whether he will be fit for the trip to Paris.

Fabinho

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) before the FA Cup final on Friday, Klopp allayed fears however that the 28-year-old could miss the final.

“He will definitely be back for the Champions League final.

“He is absolutely OK. Fab is a professional, he was obviously not happy about it, that’s clear, but he took it and is already taking on the fight against time, if you want. That’s how it is.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It is not enough if you are ready on Friday before the final, it should be Tuesday or Wednesday or something like that and we are working on that and we are all very positive that it will be the case. So he is absolutely OK.”

UEFA's showpiece event will take place on Saturday, 28th May but Klopp will hope to see Fabinho back in action before then with two key Premier League games remaining against Southampton and Wolves.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | FA Cup | Will Replace The Injured Fabinho As CDM?

By Julian Prahalathan33 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Key' To Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer

By Matt Thielen45 minutes ago
Wembley
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Final | Fabinho Ruled Out | Kovacic, Kante Updates

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Revealed: Premier League's Nominations For Player Of The Season 2021/22 | Two Liverpool Players Included

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Recruitment Insider Confirms Monaco Searching For Replacements For Liverpool 'Priority' Target Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From The New Kit Launch Media Day | See Van Dijk, Salah, Thiago & More

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago