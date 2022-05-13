Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive update in respect of Fabinho's fitness status for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

The Brazilian limped off during Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and reports earlier in the week led to uncertainty as to whether he will be fit for the trip to Paris.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) before the FA Cup final on Friday, Klopp allayed fears however that the 28-year-old could miss the final.

“He will definitely be back for the Champions League final.

“He is absolutely OK. Fab is a professional, he was obviously not happy about it, that’s clear, but he took it and is already taking on the fight against time, if you want. That’s how it is.

“It is not enough if you are ready on Friday before the final, it should be Tuesday or Wednesday or something like that and we are working on that and we are all very positive that it will be the case. So he is absolutely OK.”

UEFA's showpiece event will take place on Saturday, 28th May but Klopp will hope to see Fabinho back in action before then with two key Premier League games remaining against Southampton and Wolves.

