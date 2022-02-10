Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Harvey Elliott's Comeback And How It Was Made Possible By the Liverpool FC Community

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the return to Liverpool first-team action of Harvey Elliott after the player took to the field as a substitute and scored against Cardiff City at the weekend.

The midfielder had been out since September after sustaining a horrific ankle injury in a freak challenge against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Speaking in the matchday programme ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leicester City and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained it was emotional for everyone involved to see Elliott back on the pitch but urged patience to allow him to return to full fitness.

“I’m conscious of overplaying the situation with Harvey Elliott, because it’s critically important now we all realise he will still need time and patience to fully reintegrate and get to the consistent levels we expect of him and he expects of himself. But you’d need a heart of stone not to be moved by what happened. What a moment.

“It was apparent after the game, when our players were showing their love and joy towards Harvey that there was a recurring theme: hard work pays off. And what I loved about Harvey’s own comments post-match is that he was the first to recognise the hard work wasn’t only his.

Klopp goes on to praise the work of physio Chris Morgan and doctor Jim Moxon who made the right 'split-second' decisions on the pitch to protect the 18-year-old.

“His comeback actually started seconds after he suffered the injury and continued right up until the moment he ran back onto the Anfield pitch on Sunday in the 58th minute."

There was also praise for Joe Lewis, Andreas Schlumberger and Dave Rydings who the German said were all pivotal to Elliott's recovery, and the player himself for his 'elite attitude'.

Klopp uses some brilliant final words about the importance of the community at Liverpool Football Club.

“There is the famous proverb: ‘It takes a village to raise a child’. And that applies also in a healthy football environment and we certainly have it at LFC. It is a community of people which makes this team what it is. The whole is greater than the sum of our parts and it’s nice to have relevant examples to remind ourselves of that.”

