Jurgen Klopp Confirms Caoimhin Kelleher Will Play In Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Instead Of Alisson Becker

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start for Liverpool in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea instead of number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been sensational in the EFL Cup this season, including heroics in the quarter final penalty shootout against Leicester City. His performances have deservedly earnt him a starting place in the final.

Another solid match in Thursday's victory over Arsenal was vital in securing Liverpool's first final appearance since the Champions League final three years ago against Tottenham.

Having started all other matches in the Carabao Cup so far, against all Premier League sides, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Kelleher will retain his place in the final against Chelsea.

"As a football manager, you have to consider a lot of things and one of the things is, we consider Caoimhin as an outstanding goalie, not a good goalie, an outstanding goalie and we want to keep him here. And to keep him here you have to make sure (of) a few things.

"So there are different games he will get. Before a season you talk about it - it’s all about performing. If he had never performed on the level he performed when he played I would maybe see it differently but he shows he deserves all the trust and faith we have in him.

"So that’s the situation. I actually was a little bit surprised about the question – not surprised – it’s not like I hadn’t thought about it properly so I might do that! But for my idea in this moment is that Caoimhin will play. But let’s see till then.

"I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t do it. Caoimhin deserves that, he brought the team there and last week I had to explain to Caoimhin why he’s not playing. I usually don’t do that, it’s clear I don’t explain to Caoimhin when he’s not playing in the Premier League.

"But it’s his competition and I thought Ali needs the game because of lacking rhythm after Covid.

