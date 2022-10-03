Jurgen Klopp Reveals Darwin Nunez Injury Concern Ahead Of Liverpool's Draw With Brighton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media on Monday ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League clash with Rangers.

It's been a troublesome spell for the German with his team struggling to find the same form as last season and after being beset with injury problems.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his team struggle at the start of the new season. IMAGO / PA Images

New signing Darwin Nunez has also had a difficult start to his Liverpool career and there was surprise when he didn't enter the pitch until the 89th minute against Brighton on Saturday with the Reds needing a goal.

Klopp explained at his pre-match Rangers press conference (Liverpoolfc.com) however that the 23-year-old's involvement was based on the guidance of the medical team due to an issue picked up on international duty for Uruguay.

"Why he didn’t start this game [against Brighton], he came from international [duty] and he had DOMS in the hamstring. When you get this information from the medical department, it gives you some kind of minutes, how long he is allowed to play. Don’t start anybody who is allowed to play 20 minutes or 15. I know it’s again this kind of discussion we open up a little bit for the outside world."

Darwin Nunez has had a difficult start to life at Liverpool. IMAGO / Action Plus

There was also an admission from the Liverpool boss that Nunez has not been helped by his three-match suspension for his sending off against Crystal Palace and the team's poor form in general.

"Of course the three-game suspension didn’t help him to settle, that’s clear. But that’s pretty much all. The team is not flying, that makes it not easier for a striker, especially not for a finisher. We create chances but it’s not that everything is clicking and we just put [a ball] in for one player and he finishes our situations off. That’s not our situation in the moment, as much as I wish it would be, and that’s all."

LFCTR Verdict

The match against Rangers on Tuesday may be the perfect opportunity to give Nunez some much-needed game time.

It may be difficult however for Klopp to find him a place with Roberto Firmino in form and Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz also expecting a recall.

