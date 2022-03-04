Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Has High Praise For Liverpool’s Premier League Long-Term Target To Cover Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's contract situation with Mohamed Salah is still to be sorted, which begs the question are the club looking to replace him in the summer or bring in a predecessor early? One forward who has been heavily linked with Liverpool is West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, who is highly thought of by Jurgen Klopp.

The West Ham star is have an incredible season with the Premier League side, with 8 goals and 8 assists to his name so far in the campaign. He has been a key factor in the Hammers push for top four, and could yet be the difference between European football or not. 

Jarrod Bowen Andy Robertson

Liverpool have admired Bowen for quite some time now and was keeping tabs on him prior to his move from Hull to West Ham. After making a name for himself in the Championship, Bowen got his dream move to England's highest division. 

However, the time has come for the Englishman to decide on his future. At 25 years old, his next contract could be his most important of his career. Coming up to you peak years, you want to be playing at the highest level you possibly can. 

Read More

A step up to the Reds for Jarrod Bowen would be huge. Champions League football, fighting for every trophy and to compete or even replace the likes of Mohamed Salah. Jurgen Klopp has publicly revealed his admiration for Bowen before, doing so once again.

"Bowen. What a player he became, unbelievable. We saw him at Hull."

The Liverpool manager praised the forward, speaking to BBC. Bowen, who faces Liverpool this weekend, has a massive decision to make this summer, but will we see him walking out at Anfield for the last time as an opponent on Saturday?

