Liverpool vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup Final | Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool Fans | 'They Are Outstanding'

Anfield is known around world football for being one of the greatest atmospheres, with many ex-players and managers speaking very highly of the home crowd. Speaking ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final, Jurgen Klopp shares his appreciation for the loyal fanbase.

Champions League night under the lights at Anfield, you will find it difficult to find anything like it around the world. There's no better twelfth man than the Kop in Europe, the effect they have on opponents is clear for all to see.

Jurgen Klopp has many times revealed how much he loves Liverpool's outstanding fanbase, and has once again reiterated their importance. Speaking prior to the Reds' cup final against Chelsea, the German states how much the crowd pushes the team on and reveals his admiration for them.

“They are outstanding, they helped us in each situation during the season, during the last season especially when they were not here but then came (back) a little bit.

"We know exactly how they will push us and we know that we have to do our job as well, so that is what I love most about the moment in the club: that we all feel really, really, really connected and that means we all support each other.

“We know we do it for the people, but we do it for ourselves as well and the people do exactly the same, they do it for themselves but for us as well. So let’s just try to perform on a world-class level in the stands and on the pitch.”

