Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Are A Sell-To-Buy Club Due To Lack Of Backing From FSG

Over six years of Jurgen Klopp and the truth is finally revealed. The Liverpool manager admits the club has a sell-to-buy transfer policy, leaving the summer transfer plans up for questioning.

During Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool, the progression the club has made is not up for debate, however could more have been done? Winning the Champions League and Premier League was followed up with a season to forget last year. The reds took a hit with several injuries, leaving the team dismantled.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite calls from fans to be backed in the summer, the club failed to invest in areas in need of investment. Losing Dejan Lovren without replacing him left Liverpool very short in the defensive department and when injuries occurred, it was clear to see.

This infuriated supporters to why was this allowed to happen. The answer simply is the club never raised enough funds through sales in order to have enough budget to cover all areas.

It is well-known that the sale of now Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, was the catalyst for the signings of Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, that seems to be the on going policy. Having to sell players to raise funds for incomings. Liverpool fans have been divided over the running of the club by FSG.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed what some supporters have been saying for years and that the club do have to sell players in order to buy (in his own words).

"It’s a wealthy club with no problems but the policy here is clear. We spend what we earn, if we earn more, we can spend more. If we earn less, we can spend less.

“There’s no key, apart from having smart people in the right positions but I’m pretty sure other teams do have that as well. First and foremost, I love the fact and I’m pretty sure it will be a success with Luis [Diaz] but we should not judge him after one game.

"So we should not praise the recruitment or whatever but I know what you mean. So the boys we brought in they were no bargains. It’s not that Ali was not really expensive.

“I think it’s not a secret but the situation in this club here is that we have, that our transfers have to hit the ground [running] because we cannot make a £40 or £50 million signing and then in the end we think ‘Well, if he’s playing it’s not so important or whatever’.

@SIPA USA

The Liverpool manager heaps rightful praise on Michael Edwards and his team for performing miracles with the backing they have been given.

"But actually I think transfers is a very emotional business for the outside world.

“That’s the transfer business and it’s not so easy – for us it’s pretty easy – but to ignore the public pressure to be honest. It’s like always around these dates it’s always like if you don’t sign you don’t work.

“But obviously with Michael Edwards and his team, and now Julian Ward and his team, we have brilliant people here who make really good proposals and we as coaches make I think good proposals as well.”

