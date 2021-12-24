Jurgen Klopp Reveals Premier League Managers Will Meet Today To Discuss Covid-19 And Players Welfare

A mixture of a busy fixture schedule and covid-19 spreading throughout the country has sparked talks over how footballers are being treated in England. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that today Premier League managers are meeting to discuss the current situation.

The Christmas period football is a something we have grown up with and love in this country, but is too much being asked of players? Over the last few years, the debate of congested fixture lists as become a huge talking point.

From FA Cup replays to two-legged semi finals in the EFL Cup. From pointless international friendlies every so often to creating a new international tournament in the Nations League for the sake of money. Are there too many matches for players to keep up and perform at expected level?

Since the covid-19 pandemic started, we have seen how much clubs and TV companies really care about money. The thought of fans has really become apparent and how important they are. Only when fans decided to stand up to the greed of the people in charge of these clubs and companies, did they decide to show empathy.

The same could be said about players and the lack of thought for them. Yes they make thousands for doing something they love, but they are human. The lack of empathy of the pressure they are put under are just put the the side because they 'make so much money.'

Football I should be about passion. Football should be about coming together. Football should be about losing yourself for 90 minutes and forget about other worries. However, what football has become is about money.

What can we do to make more money? FIFA, UEFA, FA and the Premier League have a lot to answer for. They are not only treating fans like they don't matter, they treat the players the same way.

We want to keep Christmas traditions and have football over the festive period, but other pointless fixtures need to be looked at and more time to wind down needs to be given to players. If it doesn't change, the harsh reality we may see at the end of these short careers the players have is poor physical and mental health.

The Premier League managers will be meeting today to talk about the ongoing situation according to Jurgen Klopp, as he spoke to BBC.

“Tomorrow we have a meeting at 4pm but it's with the Premier League and not with the EFL, I'm not sure if they are involved or not.”

"I don't just speak about player welfare this year, I have been speaking about it for six years or maybe longer. If the things I say would help more, I would say it much more often. But it doesn't help.”

“The only thing I do with these messages is I create headlines. They never arrive at the right places. I said it before, I would prefer only one semi-final. But I can't see any kind of changes actually."

