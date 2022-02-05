Jurgen Klopp On Whether Luis Diaz Will Make Debut Against Cardiff City In FA Cup





During Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference for Liverpool’s FA Cup tie against Cardiff City, he revealed whether new signing Luis Diaz will feature in tomorrow’s match.

Tomorrow’s fourth round match is quite significant in Liverpool’s season. Recent injury returns for Thiago and Harvey Elliot have been a fantastic boost for the Reds going into the second half of the season.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The comebacks of the two will be welcomed with open arms by the home fans, along with a first appearance in a Liverpool shirt for Luis Diaz.

When asked if the Colombian will play a part in Sunday’s cup match, Jurgen Klopp revealed that it will be a possibility, dependent on the player being ready or not.

"Let’s have a look. I wouldn’t say no because I would be excited as well. A few minutes in a sold out Anfield is nice, but let’s see.

“I don’t know. If he could have been here yesterday and could have trained a little bit, I would have considered it definitely. So now I don’t know. Give me a second to meet him and ask him how his last two or three days were!

"I know it’s not easy to sit around in Paris and waiting for the papers and stuff like this. It’s not the best time of your life, it doesn’t help you with recovery from an intense period he had as well with two games for Colombia so massive travel (involved).”

