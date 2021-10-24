Jurgen Klopp Says Knows Mohamed Salah Wants to End His Career at Liverpool After Hattrick Against Manchester United

In a recent interview, Mohamed Salah expressed that he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career and now Jurgen Klopp has spoken about it.

Liverpool are in a bit of a stalemate with Mohamed Salah and his contract situation.

FSG have a lot of pressure on their back with fans and players basically begging the owners to give Salah whatever contract he wants.

In a recent interview with Sky, Salah had this to say on whether he'd like to extend his contract with Liverpool.

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands, it depends on what the club want, not on me."

This interview was given before the Manchester United game and in that match Mohamed Salah scored three goals in a 5-0 win to Liverpool, the Egyptian also got an assist.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp was asked if he knows that Mohamed Salah wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career, to which he replied by saying he does.

"I knew already [he wants to end his career here], I know the situation." said Klopp.

