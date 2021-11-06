'We Have To Win' Jurgen Klopp Believes Liverpool Must Live Up To Expectations And Keep Up The Hard Work

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp states that Liverpool must be able to deal with the expectations of winning to be the best team in the world.

Liverpool have had a brilliant start to the season, being unbeaten in all competitions including a 4 out of 4 Champions League start for the first time ever.

With players such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on top form, Liverpool will be looking to fight on all fronts all season.

During a recent interview, Jurgen Klopp spoke of his team's expectations and how they have to live up to them.

"We don’t consider ourselves to be the best team in the world. We are not interested in it and we never have been. We want to be able to beat the best team in the world, whoever that is.”

"There's responsibility with that, there’s pressure with that and we are Liverpool on top of that, big expectations."

"We have to win. People expect us to be on the winning side much more often than not. To keep that going is a challenge.”

Speaking with Sky, the reds manager tells of Liverpool's mindset and that keeping their identity of high-intensity is all down to hard work.

“It’s a mood. It’s a mindset, we have to stay determined and committed to all of the things we do. The way we play is not a relaxed one.”

“We are a high-intensity football team, this is our identity actually, we want to be that. To be that is work, to stay like that it’s even more work.”

