Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool

After Liverpool and Mohamed Salah failed to score in the goalless draw in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, manager Jurgen Klopp has denied there has been a change to how Salah has been deployed since the start of the season.

There have been suggestions that with the introduction of new signing Darwin Nunez, Salah has played wider for the Reds this season and that is limiting his output.

Klopp was unanimous however that was not the case when he spoke to the media post-match (via Liverpoolfc.com).

“No, it’s not more than other seasons or whatever, I’m not sure what you see there. We want to have Mo there in this position but we want to have Mo, and we always had him, more often in central positions as well.

“Today especially we wanted to use the boys a bit more centrally, but we didn’t have a lot of time to train obviously. Actually we only recovered, we spoke a lot about it, I’m not sure I was clear enough in the first half what we wanted.

“In the moments when we played, when Mo dropped or when Lucho (Luis Diaz) dropped after two or three passes they were completely free in between the lines because Darwin (Nunez) kept the last line back with his pure presence and they like to drop pretty early.

“But we didn’t do that often enough, you are right. I don’t think in the season he is too often wide, maybe today in a few moments yes. But he could have scored again in the last minute pretty much."

LFCTR Verdict

There seems to be a lot of talk about what is going wrong at Liverpool as they haven't been at their brilliant best other than in the 9-0 win over Bournemouth.

It has been a disrupted start to the season however and no one could have envisaged the raft of injuries they would be dealing with.

Time will tell whether their levels have dropped but with players coming back, they now have the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past few weeks.

