Jurgen Klopp Shocked By Bournemouth Result | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

Liverpool's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday equalling a Premier League record, but was astonishingly the side's first win of the season.

Four matches in and Jurgen Klopp's men sit on five points from a possible twelve after one win, two draws, and a loss to bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Reds needed a win on Saturday and oh how they got it. Everyone saw an easy win for the home side, but no one saw such a huge score line.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Two goals by both Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz respectively were added to by a goal from all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, and an own goal.

The nine goals took Liverpool to the top of the scoring charts so far in the Premier League this season (13 goals), having scored in every match so far.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference today, Jurgen Klopp revealed his shock about the 'freak' result, but claimed that Liverpool had played just as well in previous matches this season, just haven't put the ball away.

IMAGO / PA Images

"What a crazy result. The score line is a freak one if you want. Doesn't happen often and will not happen a lot because of quality of opponents. We do not expect a freakish score line again.

"What I want to keep is the way we played. We played this (before in previous games this season) just didn't score 9."

Can Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side build on this incredible win and start to finish their chances more often?

