Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Shocked By Bournemouth Result | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth, claiming his side have played that well already this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday equalling a Premier League record, but was astonishingly the side's first win of the season.

Four matches in and Jurgen Klopp's men sit on five points from a possible twelve after one win, two draws, and a loss to bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Reds needed a win on Saturday and oh how they got it. Everyone saw an easy win for the home side, but no one saw such a huge score line.

Fabio Carvalho Goal Bournemouth Anfield Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah

Two goals by both Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz respectively were added to by a goal from all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, and an own goal.

The nine goals took Liverpool to the top of the scoring charts so far in the Premier League this season (13 goals), having scored in every match so far.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference today, Jurgen Klopp revealed his shock about the 'freak' result, but claimed that Liverpool had played just as well in previous matches this season, just haven't put the ball away. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Scoreboard Anfield 9-0 Bournemouth

"What a crazy result. The score line is a freak one if you want. Doesn't happen often and will not happen a lot because of quality of opponents. We do not expect a freakish score line again.

"What I want to keep is the way we played. We played this (before in previous games this season) just didn't score 9."

Can Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side build on this incredible win and start to finish their chances more often?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle UnitedBournemouth

Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

BREAKING: Liverpool Defender Sepp van den Berg Secures Loan Move

By Neil Andrew
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Eddie Howe Jurgen Klopp
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Stamp Their Authority' - Glen Johnson on Liverpool vs Newcastle United

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Frustrated Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Midfield Pursuit | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle

By Damon Carr
Anfield 96 Avenue
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Team News | Players Could Return For Reds

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Highly Unlikely' To Spend, Despite Jurgen Klopp Plea And John Henry Visit

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Simple Answer’ - Glen Johnson on What Midfielder Liverpool Should Sign

By Charlie Webb