Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Harvey Elliot Contacted By FA | ‘He Won’t Do This Again’

Following Liverpool’s penalty win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, youngster Harvey Elliot was given a flare from the crowd, which he held in celebration. 

The FA contacted Elliot personally regarding the incident, as they believe flares are not acceptable in football. 

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup

The football governing body acted very swiftly on contacting the Liverpool midfielder, considering they don’t murmur a word during racist incidents. 

There will be no further action taken however, just a slap on the wrist for Liverpool’s starlet. 

 Speaking in his press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has condemned Elliot’s actions and promises that he will not be doing it again. 

“I haven't spoken to Harvey yet, but will I speak to him? Yes, maybe. He is a very young man o the pitch, and outside of the pitch he is still a bit more of a boy. No problem - he made a mistake.

“I can promise he will not do it again. Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in football? No. But I got carried away in that moment too and I am nearly four times as old as he is! He will not do it again."

Quotes

By Damon Carr
1 minute ago
