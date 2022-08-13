Jurgen Klopp Speaks About His Favourite Ever Premier League Moment | Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

There have been many amazing moments in the seven years of Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool, but which one is the manager's favourite?

Divock Origi's last-minute winner in the Derby against Everton? Alisson Becker's incredible winning header? Liverpool lifting their first league Premier League title?

What a journey we have been on with Jurgen Norbet Klopp and to pick one moment throughout the whole time would be incredibly difficult. However, one stands above the rest.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool had set themselves an incredible lead at the top and a win for Chelsea would see The Reds lift the Premier League trophy for the first ever time.

A Kevin De Bruyne equaliser early in the second half got the visitors back on top of the game. That was until Fernandinho handballed it on the line to not only give away a penalty but also get himself sent off.

Willian stepped up calmly to give Chelsea the lead and Liverpool the title. Scenes after the final whistle of the squad and those that work for Liverpool at a hotel were incredible.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jurgen Klopp, who loves his beer, certainly had the best of nights, something he regards as the best moment in his time in the Premier League. The German revealed that the moment the Brazilian scored is the standout moment.

"It was when Willian scored the penalty for Chelsea (against Manchester City) and we became champions in that moment, definitely.

"I was really hoping Willian kept his nerve and he did!"

