‘We Better Win a Few More Games!’ - Jurgen Klopp on Requiring 97+ Points to Win the Premier League

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool v West Ham game, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about if Liverpool will need 97+ points to win the league this season.

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool team that won the Premier League title will go down in history.

The Reds would love to do it again this season but that points haul of 99 points will be very hard to beat.

However, in his recent pre match press conference, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about if the Reds will need more than 97 points to win the league over Manchester City and Chelsea.

"I really have no idea how many points you need this year. I couldn’t care less in the moment actually, it will be a lot and whatever we have in the moment is not enough till then.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“I don’t know but even the league is getting stronger. Nobody – it’s more difficult to get 99 or 97 points. I think that’s kind of logical. I have no idea what will be needed so we should not think about that yet.

"But what’s for sure and what’s the same as always, you have to be nearly perfect to win the league – that’s how it is. But you can see that, I think there are very positive talks about Chelsea, rightly so. Absolutely great team, super coach, all these kind of things.

"But they are only 3 points ahead so it’s not that we are now far off or something like that. We played them, we know how good they are. The same with City, and with all the others, so nothing is decided.

"We just try and find our way to win games and then you need to be lucky with injuries – that’s for all of us the same. And you have to, you need to find solutions in difficult moments and stay on track.

"Draw when you cannot win, win when it’s possible and all these kind of things and don’t lose! That’s pretty much the idea behind. So take something [points] of the games. That’s something we did so far.

"We better win a few more games!”

