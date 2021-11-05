Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
‘He’s the Perfect Role Model for a Footballer’ - Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson

Author:

In a recent interview, Jurgen Klopp has discussed the importance of Jordan Henderson to his Liverpool team.

When Jordan Henderson was tasked with taking over Steven Gerrard's captaincy, it was basically an impossible job.

However, Henderson has went on to win the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup as Liverpool skipper.

Some could argue has been a better captain than the legendary Steven Gerrard.

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp

In Jurgen Klopp's most recent press conference, he spoke about the importance of Jordan Henderson and what type of person he is.

"Everyone was convinced Hendo was the right captain for me. I only learned about him day by day. After 6 years of working with him together, he's the perfect choice.

"He's the perfect role model for a footballer and a real leader. You have to share it if you are a really good one and that is what the boys do. 

"Millie is a massive voice, Virgil. Trent, Robbo, Ali - Mo is a natural leader - we have a top group there.

"Hendo doesn't do it alone but he's the captain of this team. It's a proper job. He fills the role in a perfect way and I am really happy about that."

