Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

‘He Is an Outstanding Talent’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives His Verdict on Liverpool Starlet Kaide Gordon.

Jurgen Klopp has given his thoughts on Kaide Gordon after he exploded onto the scene against Shrewsbury.

Sunday was a very special day for the academy players. A lot of them got the chance to impress Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield faithful.

One player who grabbed the opportunity with both hands was 17-year-old Kaide Gordon.

Kaide Gordon Jurgen Klopp

Gordon signed for Liverpool last season from Derby and he came into the set-up with a massive buzz around him.

The youngster proved on Sunday why everyone is talking about him after scoring his debut goal at Anfield.

In his pre Arsenal press conference, Klopp was asked about Gordon and if he is in contention for a first team call up.

Read More

"Kaide is always in our minds because he is an exceptional talent. He had a little drop in form which is completely normal for his age," said Klopp.

"He is an outstanding talent, he is always in my mind as long as he is fit. We will see where that leads.

The Shrewsbury game helped a lot, he experienced proper adult football and he dealt with it. It's important for his development."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kaide Gordon Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘He Is an Outstanding Talent’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives His Verdict on Liverpool Starlet Kaide Gordon.

2 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Harvey Elliott
News

‘Not Too Far Away’ - Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott’s Return From Injury

32 minutes ago
Denis Zakaria Borussia Monchengladbach
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United Negotiating Fee For Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria

1 hour ago
Toni Kroos
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Transfer Links To Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Resurface - Jurgen Klopp Named As Only Person Who Can Tempt Him Away From Spain

4 hours ago
Loris Karius
Quotes

'Hopefully There Will Be One This Month' - Liverpool Keeper Coach On Future Of Loris Karius

4 hours ago
Kenny Rocha Santos
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Tracking £8m Kenny Rocha Santos As Alternative To Yves Bissouma

5 hours ago
Paul Glatzel
Articles

Five Goals In Six Games - After Slow Start, Liverpool Loanee Kickstarts Senior Career

5 hours ago
John Achterberg
Quotes

'Jack And I Still Do The Games' - John Achterberg Discusses How The Goalkeeper Set Up At Liverpool Now Works After Claudio Taffarel Joined

6 hours ago