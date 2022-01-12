‘He Is an Outstanding Talent’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives His Verdict on Liverpool Starlet Kaide Gordon.

Jurgen Klopp has given his thoughts on Kaide Gordon after he exploded onto the scene against Shrewsbury.

Sunday was a very special day for the academy players. A lot of them got the chance to impress Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield faithful.

One player who grabbed the opportunity with both hands was 17-year-old Kaide Gordon.

Gordon signed for Liverpool last season from Derby and he came into the set-up with a massive buzz around him.

The youngster proved on Sunday why everyone is talking about him after scoring his debut goal at Anfield.

In his pre Arsenal press conference, Klopp was asked about Gordon and if he is in contention for a first team call up.

"Kaide is always in our minds because he is an exceptional talent. He had a little drop in form which is completely normal for his age," said Klopp.

"He is an outstanding talent, he is always in my mind as long as he is fit. We will see where that leads.

The Shrewsbury game helped a lot, he experienced proper adult football and he dealt with it. It's important for his development."

