Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool’s New Signing Darwin Nunez After His Four Goals Against RB Leipzig

Darwin Nunez is Liverpool’s marquees signing this summer, after the departure of fan favourite Sadio Mane. Big shoes for the Uruguayan to step into, but Jurgen Klopp has total faith in his new number 9.

Liverpool come into this season with a completely new front three, with the signing of Darwin Nunez giving Jurgen Klopp a dilemma regarding his tactics.

Over the years, The Reds’ manager has gone with a false 9 leading the line, but the former Benfica striker is not that. This will impact the way Liverpool approach matches, as they lose an extra body in the midfield area when attacking.

The Uruguayan forward played his first game for his new side against rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly, where he failed to impress.

However, in his pre-season match against RB Leipzig earlier this week, Nunez bagged four goals, making a statement in the process. How will he do in this upcoming season?

Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports that it takes time for the team to get used to each other and Oleg doesn’t expect Nunez to be at his best so early on in his Liverpool career.

“We need time to get used to each other which is absolutely fine. It makes no sense to think he'd be at his absolute best after just three days of training.

“The group we have is the best I've had in terms of helping those from the outside coming in to settle. A striker of his skillset will need time as it's different to what we had before.

“We played in a different way to Benfica, so for me both sides have to adapt (the player and the existing players). He didn't score in his first two games, in 50-odd minutes or whatever, and we immediately faced discussions.”

The German revealed he is happy with the way things are going and that Nunez has settled in well.

“That's a crazy world out there! He then scores four goals in a game, and we're discussing him the other way around.

“He's a really nice guy, loves being here, our Spanish community players help him a lot and is learning English already, working hard to understand the basics - it's all going in the right direction.”

