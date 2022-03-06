Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference| Liverpool vs West Ham | Title Race With Manchester City | 'No Time To Rest'

Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years have set a new standard in the Premier League, with both sides achieving over 90 points on a few occasions. This year the title race is once again between the two, as they are clear from the rest.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Reds are looking to secure their second Premier League title in three years, but will have to topple the magnificent Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men are currently six points clear, with Liverpool having a game in hand.

As we go into the last few month of the season, the battle between the two incredible sides seems to one of the most exciting the league has seen. Will Manchester City go back-to-back or can Liverpool do enough to secure their twentieth title, equalling Manchester United's record.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Following yesterday's win against West Ham, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his team has no time to rest and must keep going, if they want to win the Premier League title.

"We had to [get back in the title race. You cannot only win the games when you are flying. We had to dig really deep which was what the boys did.

"It's necessary to get something out of this season to keep going. There is no time to rest."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook