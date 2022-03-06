Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference| Liverpool vs West Ham | Title Race With Manchester City | 'No Time To Rest'

Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years have set a new standard in the Premier League, with both sides achieving over 90 points on a few occasions. This year the title race is once again between the two, as they are clear from the rest.

Premier League Trophy

The Reds are looking to secure their second Premier League title in three years, but will have to topple the magnificent Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men are currently six points clear, with Liverpool having a game in hand. 

As we go into the last few month of the season, the battle between the two incredible sides seems to one of the most exciting the league has seen. Will Manchester City go back-to-back or can Liverpool do enough to secure their twentieth title, equalling Manchester United's record.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Following yesterday's win against West Ham, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his team has no time to rest and must keep going, if they want to win the Premier League title.

Read More

"We had to [get back in the title race. You cannot only win the games when you are flying. We had to dig really deep which was what the boys did.

"It's necessary to get something out of this season to keep going. There is no time to rest."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference| Liverpool vs West Ham | Title Race With Manchester City | 'No Time To Rest'

By Damon Carr1 minute ago
Manchester United
Non LFC

'Ole Never Let Us Down Against City' - Fans React To Manchester United's Derby Defeat

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
David De Gea
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mikel Arteta
Non LFC

Watch: Watford 2-3 Arsenal | Match Highlights | Premier League | A Game Of Outstanding Goals As Gunners Take The Three Points

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Opinions

Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Hold Of Fourth-Choice Centre-Back Joe Gomez Or Cash In?

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Gabriel Martinelli
Non LFC

Watch: Sensational Gabriel Martinelli Goal Gives Arsenal Two Goal Lead At Watford

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Non LFC

Watch: Bukayo Saka Top Class Goal Restores Arsenal Lead Against Watford - What A Finish!

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Watford
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Cucho Hernandez Overhead Kick Gives Watford An Equaliser Against Arsenal - Wow, What A Goal!

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago