Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Rivals' Transfers Including Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea And Arsenal As Liverpool Are Finished

Liverpool have had a quiet window so far and reports of the business being over for another year were confirmed by Jurgen Klopp. Instead, it is other teams' transfer dealings that have become a topic for the German.

The Reds have brought in three players in  Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay and according to Jurgen Klopp, that will be it.

Fabio Carvalho

If your transfer business is over, what can you talk about? During an interview, the Liverpool manager stated that Tottenham are already going in the right direction with transfers and closest rival Manchester City are in a similar situation as his side. 

Jurgen Klopp spoke with Sky Sports about his rivals and how they have done in this summer's transfer window.

“I cannot say the others have so far made a massive mistake in the transfer market. It was clear before that Tottenham were going in the right direction last season with their signings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Antonio Conte

“Man City haven't just brought in players, they've given two to Arsenal and one to Chelsea. We're in a similar situation where you can't always go with the same team. You need fresh blood and fresh legs.

“City are in a similar situation to us and we did it in a similar way. In the end, they will all have fantastic football players like we will. It's the question of who makes the most of it.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Parade
Quotes

'The Parade Helped Me Massively' Jurgen Klopp Thankful For Liverpool Fans As Parade Gives Him Boost For This Season

By Damon Carr32 minutes ago
Sepp van den Berg Nathaniel Phillips Adrian
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Join Bournemouth On Loan

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool’s New Signing Darwin Nunez After His Four Goals Against RB Leipzig

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘When You’re A Striker You’ve Got To Score Goals’ - Pundit On The Early Criticism For Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Community Shield
Opinions

Liverpool Predicted Team For Community Shield Game Vs Manchester City

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Tyler Morton
Transfers

Report: Tyler Morton's Loan To Blackburn Rovers Put On Hold

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Clarifies Liverpool Transfer Strategy For Remainder Of Summer Window

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

Pundit Names Two Players To Replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago