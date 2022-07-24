Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Rivals' Transfers Including Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea And Arsenal As Liverpool Are Finished

Liverpool have had a quiet window so far and reports of the business being over for another year were confirmed by Jurgen Klopp. Instead, it is other teams' transfer dealings that have become a topic for the German.

The Reds have brought in three players in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay and according to Jurgen Klopp, that will be it.

If your transfer business is over, what can you talk about? During an interview, the Liverpool manager stated that Tottenham are already going in the right direction with transfers and closest rival Manchester City are in a similar situation as his side.

Jurgen Klopp spoke with Sky Sports about his rivals and how they have done in this summer's transfer window.

“I cannot say the others have so far made a massive mistake in the transfer market. It was clear before that Tottenham were going in the right direction last season with their signings.

“Man City haven't just brought in players, they've given two to Arsenal and one to Chelsea. We're in a similar situation where you can't always go with the same team. You need fresh blood and fresh legs.

“City are in a similar situation to us and we did it in a similar way. In the end, they will all have fantastic football players like we will. It's the question of who makes the most of it.”

