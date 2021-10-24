‘It Looked Like One for Me’; Jurgen Klopp on Whether Cristiano Ronaldo Should’ve Got a Red Card for Kicking Curtis Jones

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo could've got sent off after he kicked Curtis Jones while he was on the floor.

Liverpool absolutely wiped the floor with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight.

The Reds' won 5-0 thanks to Mohamed Salah who scored three of the five goals and got an assist.

Manchester United were extremely frustrated the entire game, especially after conceding four goals after the first 45 minutes.

When Liverpool will 3-0 up, United's new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo, lashed out at Curtis Jones after fouling him.

He subsequently decided to kick out at Curtis Jones, not something someone with the prestige of Ronaldo should be doing.

At the time, Liverpool fans on Twitter were in uproar, claiming that CR7 should be sent off.

Anthony Taylor and VAR did not see it that way though and he only got a yellow card for his kick out at Jones.

Speaking after the 5-0 victory, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about the foul and he thinks that Ronaldo could've been sent off.

"I don't want Cristiano getting a red card. It looked like for me one, but no." said Jurgen Klopp.

It should've been a red card. Simple as. Anthony Taylor probably didn't want to ruin the mood of the game but as professional, Ronaldo shouldn't of done that.

He also kicked the ball which made it an easier decision for the referees but still, red card in my books.

