Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Trent Alexander-Arnold's England Snub

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the situation with England and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's England place for the World Cup appears to be under threat. IMAGO / sportphoto24

With the World Cup around the corner, the 23-year-old wasn't even a substitute in England's 3-3 draw with Germany causing speculation he may not make the squad for Qatar.

Klopp was measured when he spoke to the media at his pre-match press conference about the situation with his right-back and the national team. (via Liverpoolfc.com).

"Obviously, I see him differently - that's clear. There are stories out there that all the time people talk about him and say he's not a good defender. That's not true, he is a good defender. He doesn't defend always good - that's true as well. That's what we are working on, he is a young player. He's 23 and there is space for improvement, definitely.

"But I think really we only discuss it on the level we discuss it because his offensive impact is so extreme for us. It could be for each team in the world. So from my point of view it's easy. Whichever team I would coach in the moment I would sign him because he is exceptional. Is he always exceptional? No. I've never met a player who is always exceptional. So that's it now, but the rest is Gareth [Southgate]'s job to find a team."

Klopp did acknowledge however that England are lucky to have so many talented players who can play in the same position with the likes of Reece James, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker seemingly ahead of the Liverpool right-back.

"England is obviously blessed with a lot of really, really talented players in the similar position and it's difficult to line them all up together. But again it's Gareth's decision and we made a decision.

"For me he (Trent) is a world-class player and not playing then for the country is difficult, but it's only because there are other players who are pretty good as well who play for world-class teams as well. That's how it is. [It's] actually a rather nice problem to have, better than having no right-back."

LFCTR Verdict

It is true there are a number of quality players who can all play right-back but it does seem unfathomable that Alexander-Arnold cannot even make the bench.

