'One Of The Best I Ever Faced' Jurgen Klopp Speaks Highly Of Manchester City And Premier League Legend Sergio Aguero Following His Farewell To Football

Footballing legend Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition diagnosis, Since his announcement, there has been a complete outpour of support and credit for the Argentinian.

Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League and scored one of the most memorable goals not only in Premier League history, but football history.

He led Manchester City to their first league title under Roberto Mancini, scoring the most famous goal in the club's history to take the league on the last day from rivals Manchester United.

Sergio Aguero is considered to be the best player to ever play for Manchester City and very well deserved too. He was the ultimate striker, that could do anything and everything you wanted a striker to do. Teams feared him so much to the point of having specific game plans in order to stop him.

The Argentinian forward decided to leave Man City in the Summer for La Liga giants Barcelona. Unfortunately, since the start of the season, Aguero has been plagued with injuries.

After an incident with Aguero struggling to carry on, he later found out he had an underline heart condition. This has forced him to make the decision to retire from football early, which was officially announced yesterday. Such a sad day for football, but it was for the best for Sergio Aguero's health.

During today's press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had his say on Aguero and his admiration for him. As well as admiration, Klopp expresses his sympathy for the former Manchester City striker.

Klopp also states that Aguero is 'one of the best' players he has ever faced.

"First and foremost I really feel for the boy. I'm sure he is in shock. The impact he had on football was incredible. The goals he scored, the importance of the goals he scored. Great player. One of the best I ever faced."

