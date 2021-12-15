Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'One Of The Best I Ever Faced' Jurgen Klopp Speaks Highly Of Manchester City And Premier League Legend Sergio Aguero Following His Farewell To Football

Author:

Footballing legend Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition diagnosis, Since his announcement, there has been a complete outpour of support and credit for the Argentinian. 

Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League and scored one of the most memorable goals not only in Premier League history, but football history. 

Sergio Aguero

He led Manchester City to their first league title under Roberto Mancini, scoring the most famous goal in the club's history to take the league on the last day from rivals Manchester United.

Sergio Aguero is considered to be the best player to ever play for Manchester City and very well deserved too. He was the ultimate striker, that could do anything and everything you wanted a striker to do. Teams feared him so much to the point of having specific game plans in order to stop him.

The Argentinian forward decided to leave Man City in the Summer for La Liga giants Barcelona. Unfortunately, since the start of the season, Aguero has been plagued with injuries. 

After an incident with Aguero struggling to carry on, he later found out he had an underline heart condition. This has forced him to make the decision to retire from football early, which was officially announced yesterday. Such a sad day for football, but it was for the best for Sergio Aguero's health.

Read More

During today's press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had his say on Aguero and his admiration for him. As well as admiration, Klopp expresses his sympathy for the former Manchester City striker. 

Klopp also states that Aguero is 'one of the best' players he has ever faced.

"First and foremost I really feel for the boy. I'm sure he is in shock. The impact he had on football was incredible. The goals he scored, the importance of the goals he scored. Great player. One of the best I ever faced." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sergio Aguero
Interviews

'One Of The Best I Ever Faced' Jurgen Klopp Speaks Highly Of Manchester City And Premier League Legend Sergio Aguero Following His Farewell To Football

4 minutes ago
Fabinho Callum Wilson
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Newcastle | Diogo Jota Return? Roberto Firmino Available!

9 minutes ago
Rhys Williams
News

'We'll Be Speaking To Liverpool' - Swansea Sporting Director On Rhys Williams Loan Spell

1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino Manchester United
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Roberto Firmino And Curtis Jones Injury Updates And Squad Depth As Busy Christmas Period Begins Against Newcastle United

1 hour ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Given Green Light To Sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria In January Despite AFCON Postponement Talk

3 hours ago
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
News

Report: MLS Toronto FC Winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Training With Liverpool After Arsenal Stint

3 hours ago
Steph Curry
Articles

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram Post Congratulates NBA & Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry For Three Point Record

4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Team News | FA Premier League - Firmino, Origi & Jones Update

4 hours ago