Jurgen Klopp Speaks About New Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz In Cardiff City Press Conference

Ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup match against Cardiff City, Jurgen Klopp speaks of the Reds' new man Luis Diaz following his transfer from Porto a week ago.

This time last week, Liverpool fans were waiting in anticipation for the transfer of Colombian superstar Luis Diaz, as his move from Porto was in the dying stages.

A week later, and we could be seeing the winger make his first appearance for his new club in tomorrow's FA Cup fourth round match against Cardiff City.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Prior to what could be the forward's debut, Liverpool manager spoke of Diaz's transfer and how important having more options in certain positions. He also states that the impact on other players will be positive as it pushes everyone to perform at the highest level.

"First and foremost, nothing happened apart from we bought a really good player so now we really have to work with Luis, with all the others of course as well, but with Luis as well.

"We have to see, it’s really nice these kind of options. So how I said, we constantly prepare today and then for tomorrow as well and that’s what we do. That’s what our job has to be.

"So how the boys, or the reaction of the players is that they always have to perform on the highest level. That always has to be the case.

"Our players, even we had injuries and stuff like this and we only had three (players) upfront available, they pushed themselves to an incredible, extremely extent all the time. That’s why we were pretty successful in the last few years.

"That’s what we did with Diogo when he came here and it was obviously pretty helpful and now when we signed Luis it’s exactly the same. Players might have plans for their future but the club has to be ready for pretty much all scenarios."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook