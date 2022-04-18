Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: ‘Playing Through The Middle Suits’ | Sadio Mane | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

Sadio Mane’s new position of number nine has seemed to have given him a new lease of life. Another outstanding performance for the AFCON hero in the FA Cup semi-final could well be a teaser of things to come. 

When Liverpool brought in Sadio Mane from Southampton, no one expected to see the heights he has hit. His debut against Arsenal was from the right wing but it showed us exactly what he was bringing to Anfield. 

Sadio Mane Kyle Walker

The addiction of Mohamed Salah completed a devastating front three, with the Senegalese forward moving out onto the left hand side. 

As time has moved on and more incomings including Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz has seen the original Klopp front three share their roles. Diogo Jota’s ability to play both left and up top has seen Mane and Firmino fighting it out for their places respectively. 

Then in came Colombian Luis Diaz, who like Jota, has hit the ground running. Another player now for Sadio Mane to battle it out for the left wing position. 

However, Jurgen Klopp saw an opportunity. The German has given Mane a chance to play as the front man of the attacking trio, with Diaz and Salah either side of him. An opportunity that has allowed Mane to hit form once again. 

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s huge match against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp claims that Sadio Mane is getting back to his physical best and states that him being at false nine suits him the best. 

"I have known Sadio for nearly 6 years - he has never needed competition to be the best version of himself. He has consistently performed on an incredibly high level.

“I'm not sure bringing in Luis Diaz affected that part of his game. But playing through the centre suits Sadio very well as well.

Luis Diaz

"Sadio had some physical struggles since he came back (from AFCON). He couldn't use his immense physicality every few days. Before the game against City, I thought it looked like the Sadio physically (that I know) and that's why he was able to play the game he played."

