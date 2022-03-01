Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup | Squad Availability | 'I Trust In The Boys'

Liverpool face Norwich City tomorrow in the FA Cup sixth round, having gone 120 minutes in Sunday's Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea. The fitness levels and depth of the squad will be tested to the limit. 

Thiago

The English football season is long, and for Liverpool this season, it could be longer than normal. The Reds are currently in all remaining three competitions, after winning the Carabao Cup on penalties.

With another 12 Premier League matches remaining along with the other competitions means Jurgen Klopp's men potentially have 22 games left to play. Fatigue and fitness could well be an issue, as Liverpool look to aim for more success this season.

During his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed the trust he has in his players and their fitness but understands that he will have to make changes for the FA Cup match against Norwich City. 

"We will see - I don't think it is a big problem (fitness). It is rare you win something but still have the decisive part of the season to come. I have so much faith and trust in the boys, but we have to make changes - we played 120 minutes.

"I am confident that we take the game very seriously. I am looking forward to the atmosphere because there was an incredible atmosphere at Wembley. For those not at Wembley, celebrate tomorrow night. That would be really helpful."

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool vs Norwich City FA Cup | Squad Availability | 'I Trust In The Boys'

By Damon Carr

