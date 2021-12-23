'It Is A Joke' - Jurgen Klopp Believes It Is Dangerous For Players To Play Two Matches In Two Days Over The Christmas Period

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it's impossible to expect players to play two games in two days over the festive period and could end up in injuries for the players.

Christmas fixtures in English football is a brilliant tradition, with fixtures on Boxing Day and throughout the holidays is something I have loved growing up and still do now.

This tradition is something we must keep, but Klopp makes a very good point regarding the rest and training the players get in between matches.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

People seem to be losing the message Jurgen Klopp is putting out. He is not saying get rid of the festive period, he is merely stating that matches can be spread out much better, to suit both players' health and keeping the tradition alive.

English football could easily be sorted out the same way International qualifiers are. Having three days of football for one matchday, then another three days with the same teams playing on the same days.

TV scheduling would also be better as they would have more days to cover every as many matches as possible. During last night's post-match interview with viaplay and Jan Aage Fjortoft, Jurgen Klopp shares is feelings about the cramped fixture list.

"We don't train, we recover and have a session which is where we try to set up a team. Boxing day is a wonderful game, but 26th and 28th is absolutely impossible. It is a joke they still do it. 26th and 29th? Absolutely fine."

It's really dangerous for the players - it's just not right. Everyone expects us to win - it is really tricky but tonight I couldn't care less."

So next time people think Jurgen Klopp is trying to get rid of our Christmas tradition, listen to what he is actually saying.

