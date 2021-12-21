Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'I Am In, 100 Percent' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Backs COVID Circuit Breaker

Author:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is 'in 100 percent,' for any plans regarding a circuit breaker in the Premier League schedule.

Klopp was asked what he thought of the idea following the game with Tottenham Hotspur, to which the German replied:

"If somebody tells me that's the solution then I am in, 100 percent."

The question followed initial reports on The Athletic that talks were set to be held between Premier League clubs to postpone fixtures set to be played between the 28th and 30th of December. 

The idea of the 'circuit breaker' would be to allow all clubs currently suffering from a COVID outbreak to get all their players back into training, limiting the effect on the clubs.

Liverpool currently have four players in isolation with the virus, Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho all tested positive prior to the game against Newcastle, while it was announced that Thiago Alcantara had a suspected positive test prior to the Tottenham game. 

Six of the 10 Premier League fixtures scheduled for this weekend were postponed due to COVID outbreaks at several Premier League clubs. 

Read More

Thiago

The UK is currently during its worst wave of the COVID pandemic, following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

Clubs will be keen to try and get on top of the recent outbreaks on their own to avoid having the league shut down by the government like in March 2020.

A circuit breaker may be a necessity for the Premier League to continue, and Klopp is willing to do what he can to see that happen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

'I Am In, 100 Percent' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Backs COVID Circuit Breaker

2 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘He’s up There’ - Mikael Silvestre on Mohamed Salah’s Comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry

3 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

EFL Cup: Match Prediction - Liverpool vs Leicester City

11 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Manchester City
News

Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data - Liverpool & Manchester City Dominate

2 hours ago
Harry Kane, Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Athletic Reveal VAR Excuse For Harry Kane's Let Off From Paul Tierney And Chris Kavanagh As Andy Robertson's Receives Red Card

12 hours ago
Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Former Premier League Referee Makes Shocking Admission After Harry Kane And Andy Robertson Controversy

12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah, Egypt
News

Confirmed: AFCON Is On Says President Of CAF, Leaving Liverpool Without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

13 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'He's De Bruyne, Beckham And Gerrard' - Gary Neville on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

13 hours ago