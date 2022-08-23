Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool's Transfers After Manchester United Defeat

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp responds to questions about transfers after Liverpool suffered a humiliating defeat to rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool's start to the season has been underwhelming, to say the least, and has frustrated fans due to the lack of business in the transfer window. 

The Reds brought in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay early and are yet to make any signings since, with Jurgen Klopp himself several times reiterating the stance of no more incomings.

However, coupled with a huge injury list, the opening results to the Premier League has had journalists push the Liverpool manager for answers to why they haven't changed their minds.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner

Speaking after yesterday's disappointing loss to Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp told Bein Sports that they will have to wait and see regarding any more incomings. 

"If we do it, we try to do the job I can do, and then we have to see what we are able to do." 

Will Jurgen Klopp receive funds to freshen up an aging defence that is costing The Reds another Premier League title?

Jurgen Klopp

LFCTR Verdict

This has gone beyond stubbornness at this point, it has now entered the stage of stupidity and ignorance. Whether it's Jurgen Klopp's decision or FSG not wanting to spend, things need to change.

This Liverpool side and manager has every chance of being one of the most memorable teams in football history, but it is being held back thanks to a couple of people looking out for themselves.

Jurgen Klopp seemingly took a slight dig at FSG being in charge of the money in a press conference the other day, which tells me where the blame lies. Go figure.

