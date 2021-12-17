'Ignore Lies And Misinformation' Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Clear Message For Anti-Vaxxers As The Covid-19 Omicron Variant Disrupts The Premier League

The new Omicron variant is taking over the Premier League, sparking new concerns over the continuing of matches over the Christmas period. Liverpool manager gave his thoughts on the situation and backs the vaccination and booster process.

The forthcoming Premier League fixtures are in doubt as more games get postponed. With many people in the country, including some players, still not vaccinating, it's leaving people in power with no other choice but to put much stricter measures in place.

Jurgen Klopp openly supports the new measures that have been put in by the Premier League. The Liverpool manager says that he gladly takes the lateral flow tests when asked to do so and knows the importance of doing so.

"I support these new measures - absolutely. We get tested before we arrive and then go back to the cars. Once the lateral flows is negative, we go and train. Yesterday we were all negative.

"I think we are all boosted who are eligible to be. The others who aren't yet will be once they are."

Klopp also spoke about the vaccination process and urged people that believe the conspiracy surrounding them not to listen to it, instead listen to the scientific experts that know what they are doing.

"The whole vaccination process is massive. We have all the chance to help not just ourselves but everybody else as well. Vaccination is a question of solidarity and loyalty.

"I won’t apologise for the view I hold on the vaccination, no matter how unpopular it might make me.

"It’s never a case of ‘listen to me’ – it’s always ‘listen to those who know’.

"Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation."

