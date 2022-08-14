Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Worried About Liverpool’s Match Against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his wariness of Crystal Palace ahead of Liverpool’s first home league game of the season. 

Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw away to Fulham and with title rivals, Manchester City starting with two wins, The Reds find themselves already five points behind them.

Tomorrow night sees Jurgen Klopp's side host their first home match of the season, as Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace travel to Anfield. 

Although it is so early on into the season, this is a huge game for Liverpool and any more dropped points on Monday could not only be a big points advantage for Manchester City, but also a mental advantage. 

Tomorrow's opponents lost their first match at home to Arsenal, but have had a day extra of rest due to playing on the Friday night for the opening weekend. 

Patrick Viera's side have an abundance of talent including forwards Wilfred Zaha and Eberechi and have, in the past, put up a good fight against the so-called bigger teams.

Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed his worries about the match against the South-London side, warning the game won't be 'comfortable.' 

"It shouldn't be a comfortable game at all. It should be pretty busy." 

