Jurgen Klopp's Agent Says The Liverpool Manager Would Be A Perfect Match For Borussia Dortmund's Rivals Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool will come to an end at some point, when that is however is unknown. During an interview, his agent has spoken about the German's future and that the covid-19 pandemic as made it much more difficult to manage the Reds.

Marc Kosicke, the Liverpool manager's representative stated how hard it has been for Klopp during the past couple of years with not being able to visit family as often as he can.

Jurgen Klopp has yet to commit to Liverpool past his contract deadline, leaving his future wide open. Whether the German takes a break from football or goes back to the Bundesliga, it is up for debate. According to Kosicke, the Bundesliga is certainly in Klopp's mind.

“With Jürgen, topics came up that made the job more difficult. When you are in another country during the corona period and you always have to see who is healthy, who is not, what happens next and when you can visit the family.

“We know that he gets headwinds when things don’t go well sporting wise. And we also know how something like this works. If someone has been so successful for so long, everyone is waiting for failure.

"The Bundesliga too small? Jürgen is a child of the Bundesliga and also follows them from a distance. He always squints over to Mainz 05 and BVB because he simply had a great time there. But he’s not even thinking about returning.

"We never had a career plan and have always done well living and working in the now. Not only is the world of football dynamic, but also real life. We live in the here and now – that’s challenging enough.”

Speaking to SPORT1, Kosicke also states that Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp would be the perfect match.

“I can’t say. But in general, a warmed-up love always seems difficult.

“That’s just as hard to imagine right now. In Jürgen’s head, there is currently no room for future planning besides Liverpool.

“In addition, Bayern will not have a deficit in the coaching position in the next few years. You have one of the best German coaches from the young generation who is also a true Bavarian. And he also has success. Looks like a perfect match.”

