'Jurgen Said We Were Going On A Mission To Win Every Single Game' - Diogo Jota On How Liverpool Closed Gap On Manchester City

Diogo Jota has been speaking ahead of the Premier League clash with Manchester United on Tuesday about how Liverpool have managed to close the gap at the top of the table on leaders Manchester City.

At one stage, Liverpool had fallen 14 points behind Pep Guardiola's team (with two games in hand), but a remarkable winning run has seen them close to within just a point.

Liverpool can take a two-point lead at the top with a victory over the Red Devils before City host Brighton on Wednesday.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Jota recalls a moment prior to the Brentford game in January when Klopp said the Reds would go all out to win every single match.

"I remember Jürgen said that we were going on a mission to win every single game. At the time, I think it was (the) Brentford game, so we just grabbed three (points) after three after three."

Whilst many are predicting seven straight wins for Guardiola's team to retain the league title, Jota does not think that will be easy and insists Liverpool must remain focussed to take advantage of any slip-up.

"That’s what makes us close to the first place at this moment. Now, we need to wait for them to drop points again. We need to do our job, so that’s what we need to be focused on, because it is not easy to win seven Premier League games in a row."

