'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start

As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Liverpool's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.

Guardiola has seen his team fly out of the blocks with two comfortable victories over West Ham United (2-0) and Bournemouth (4-0).

Liverpool, on the other hand, have laboured to two draws against newly promoted Fulham (2-2), and Crystal Palace (1-1).

At his pre-match press conference (via Liverpool Echo), Guardiola played down the importance of the tone set in the first two games of the new season.

"(It matters) a lot. Just the 111 points to play! It's very early days. I'm sorry but after two fixtures we can not make any plans about the future. We play Newcastle. Respect to all the other teams we will try to improve our game and win the game.

"It's just two Premier League games. We have a long way to training, we start the next month we try to improve our principles, our game. The best way to see that is in the games. First two games really good. Now we have to continue that game."

Whilst there is a long way to go, Liverpool do need to get their season up and running with a victory at Old Trafford on Monday when they face Manchester United and details of how to watch the game can be found HERE.

