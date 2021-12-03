Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Liverpool And Borussia Dortmund Target Karim Adeyemi States He Wants To Follow The Path Of Superstars Such As Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

Author:

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi says that he would love to follow the same steps as former players of the Austrian Bundesliga team, Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. All three players play currently play for the two clubs that are wanting Adeyemi's signature. 

Both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked heavily with German forward with a January move still an opportunity for both clubs, if they loan him back.

The Salzburg front man has been on sensational form once again this season, which has stepped up the interest from around Europe. Last month reports suggested that La Liga giants Barcelona had made a £34m bid for Adeyemi as they continue to search for a long term striker.

Adeyemi's current club, RB Salzburg have had many players come through their system and gone on to be superstars in the German Bundesliga and English Premier League. 

The forward sees his future following similar paths to his predecessors, as he told Italian outlet Tuttosport. This opens up speculation on who his next club will be with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund leading the race.

“I think of Erling Haaland, but also of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita of Liverpool.

Read More

"In recent years, many young players have matured at Salzburg and then moved to the best clubs in the world

"Obviously, I also have this goal. I would like the next stage of my career to be at a top club.

Author Verdict

This lad has practically told Liverpool and Dortmund, come get me. Who will make their official move first? I believe it all depends on Liverpool's level of interest in Erling Haaland. If Liverpool are serious about the Norwegian then I think they will go all out for him.

If not, then Adeyemi will be the next option. Me personally, I see Adeyemi joining Dortmund to replace Haaland. Obviously Haaland would be first choice if we could get him, but I'd be delighted with Adeyemi.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Karim Adeyemi
