'Karius Had A Concussion, Nobody Talks About That' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Liverpool 2018 Champions League Loss To Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has been reflecting on Liverpool's 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and reminded those attending his press conference of the special circumstances regarding keeper Loris Karius.

The German stopper had a game to forget as Liverpool went down 3-1 to Los Blancos with two goals from Gareth Bale and one from Karim Benzema.

Karius had been involved in a collision with Sergio Ramos from a corner just before Real's first goal when Benzema blocked his attempt to roll the ball out.

After a brilliant overhead kick from Bale, Karius made another mistake for the third goal as the Welshman's speculative effort was fumbled over the line.

Klopp was quick to remind the journalists (via Anfield Edition) in attendance however that Karius had indeed suffered a concussion during the clash with Ramos.

“Karius had a concussion. It was proven afterwards. Nobody talks about that.”

Unfortunately for Karius he would not play another competitive match for Liverpool after they signed Alisson Becker from Roma.

Hopefully he can get what once was a promising career back on track when his contract comes to an end this summer.

