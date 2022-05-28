Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Karius Had A Concussion, Nobody Talks About That' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Liverpool 2018 Champions League Loss To Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has been reflecting on Liverpool's 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and reminded those attending his press conference of the special circumstances regarding keeper Loris Karius.

Loris Karius Real Madrid

The German stopper had a game to forget as Liverpool went down 3-1 to Los Blancos with two goals from Gareth Bale and one from Karim Benzema.

Karius had been involved in a collision with Sergio Ramos from a corner just before Real's first goal when Benzema blocked his attempt to roll the ball out.

After a brilliant overhead kick from Bale, Karius made another mistake for the third goal as the Welshman's speculative effort was fumbled over the line.

Klopp was quick to remind the journalists (via Anfield Edition) in attendance however that Karius had indeed suffered a concussion during the clash with Ramos.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Karius had a concussion. It was proven afterwards. Nobody talks about that.”

Unfortunately for Karius he would not play another competitive match for Liverpool after they signed Alisson Becker from Roma.

Hopefully he can get what once was a promising career back on track when his contract comes to an end this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Thiago Villarreal
Match Coverage

Revealed: Thiago Alcantara's Personalised Adidas Predator Boots Ready For Liverpool's Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 minute ago
Ibrahima Konate
News

'Konate Is A Better Option' | Ex-Liverpool Left Back Jose Enrique On His Champions League Final Team Selection

By Joe Dixon1 minute ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Contact Ousmane Dembele Over Free Transfer | Barcelona Star Refusing New Contract

By Matt Thielen2 minutes ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Fans Singing Kostas Tsimikas Song In Paris Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
News

Revealed: Luis Diaz's Pet Named After Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

By Alan Bince50 minutes ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

'Tonight’s Team Selection Will Shock The World' - Twitter Speculates About Liverpool Lineup For Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew54 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Salah Back Firing Ahead of Champions League Final Provides A Massive Boost To Jurgen Klopp

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Sadio Mane's Interesting Response When Being Asked About His Liverpool Future In Interview With Jamie Carragher| Bayern Munich Transfer Talk

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago