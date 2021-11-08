Skip to main content
'Keep It Away From Virgil Van Dijk': Michail Antonio Shows How West Ham Beat Liverpool

Author:

Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Ham United at the London Stadium to record their first defeat in 25 matches in all competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi's goals were not enough to prevent the Irons capitalising on Alisson's mistakes - with his own goal, Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma ensuring the Hammers rose above the Reds to third.

Antonio reveals key tactic on set-pieces.

Michail Antonio may not have got on to the score sheet, but his presence caused endless trouble for Liverpool's backline.

Michail Antonio, Virgil van Dijk

In his post-match press work, Antonio said that Moyes' tactic was to avoid Van Dijk at all costs from crosses.

It seemed to work, with two of their goals coming from set-pieces.

'The whole plan was to stick it on the goalkeeper and just challenge basically. We saw that they’ve struggled with the ball coming in and all we have to do is keep the ball away from Virgil and it worked out for us today.

'Today was definitely push straight on the ‘keeper and we go and challenge. I saw that no one marks me on the ‘keeper so I’m there to block the ‘keeper to make sure he can’t come out and catch it. We saw what happened today, goals.'

Liverpool will regroup over the international break, which arguably comes at a good time, and hopefully sort such a glaring issue out before they face Arsenal on November 20th.

