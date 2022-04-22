‘Keita And Thiago Were The Best Midfielders In The Bundesliga’ - Jurgen Klopp On Two Of Liverpool’s Engine Room

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with neighbours Everton on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about midfielders Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara.

The Reds have been on a brilliant run, winning ten out of eleven league games and are now just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) Klopp admitted that the form of the two players is not a surprise to him.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Naby Keita

Guinea international Keita has struggled with injuries since his move from RB Leipzig in 2018 but Klopp believes a run of games has helped him hit his best form.

“But when Naby was fit and Naby could get some rhythm, he was always really good. Unfortunately, he could not get as much rhythm as he wished, we wished, in the past. Maybe that’s over now [touches wood] and then the future is bright for him. He is a great player, wow.”

Thiago Alcantara

Klopp also gave an insight as to what Spanish international Thiago brings to the team.

“People were questioning if he suits our football? Thank God these people don’t make decisions! Really.

“If a player is calming a game down in moments, due to a lot of reasons, one of them is just to have a look. It is of course nothing we thought. More important, Thiago wanted to join us and he knew how we play; he’s a real football person, he thinks a lot about football and he knew how we played. He knew he would fit in and we knew it as well.”

‘Best Midfielders In The Bundesliga’

It is no surprise that Liverpool’s recruitment team got it right again with the signings of the two midfielders Klopp thinks were the best in the German league.

“Naby is here for four years. The year before, Keita and Thiago were the best midfielders in the Bundesliga by a distance. So we took first Naby and a bit later Thiago. So it was obviously a good idea.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok