Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Should Be Pressuring FSG To Get Mohamed Salah Signed Says Sunderland Legend Kevin Phillips

    Author:

    Jurgen Klopp should be piling pressure on Liverpool owners FSG to sort the Mohamed Salah contract out says former Premier League forward Kevin Phillps.

    Mohamed Salah

    Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Sunderland striker said if he was Jurgen Klopp, he would be telling the board to get Mohamed Salah's new contract done. 

    “They have to pay him what he wants, within reason – it’s as simple as tha."

    “He’s arguably the best player in the world at the moment."

    “No one can get near him, no one can touch him."

    “His finishing has been incredible; he’s taken that to another level – it’s amazing to watch."

    “If I’m Jurgen Klopp then I’m telling the Liverpool owners to get him signed up on a long-term deal.”

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Read More

    Author Verdict

    I'll be surprised if Jurgen Klopp isn't speaking to the board about this situation. He surely must be thinking about it daily.

    To lose Mohamed Salah would be huge and Jurgen Klopp will be doing everything he can in his powers to keep him here.

    I think the owners should be pressurised by us as fans but it's hard as a manager because he ls their employee still. 

    Pressure seems to harsh a word, but I do think their will be communication between the manager and FSG regarding Mohamed Salah. 

    All we can do as fans is keep this energy up and show the owners what Mohamed Salah means to us and the club. We can't let him go and we need them to know that. 

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Should Be Pressuring FSG To Get Mohamed Salah Signed Says Sunderland Legend Kevin Phillips

    3 minutes ago
    tele
    News

    Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Bayern To Rival For Tielemans, Bellingham Claim, City Join Pepi Race

    3 minutes ago
    Suarez
    Interviews

    ‘It Was Amazing to See the Atmosphere at Anfield’ - Luis Suarez on His Time Playing for Liverpool

    33 minutes ago
    Gini Wijnaldum
    News

    PSG Looking to Replace Gini Wijnaldum? Tension Between the Dutch International and Leandro Paredes? What Went Wrong?

    1 hour ago
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    Interviews

    'I Have No Regret ' - Union Berlin Striker Taiwo Awoniyi On Joining Liverpool

    3 hours ago
    mane-firmino
    Interviews

    ‘Without Roberto Firmino We Wouldn’t Be the Same’ - Sadio Mane on Liverpool’s Brazilian False Nine

    4 hours ago
    Ivan Toney
    News

    'I Support Liverpool. If They Come Knocking, Who Knows' - Brentford’s Ivan Toney on Who He Supports

    4 hours ago
    Antonio Rudiger
    Transfers

    'Wow, That Would Be Just a Real Coup' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Should Sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger

    4 hours ago