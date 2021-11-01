Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Should Be Pressuring FSG To Get Mohamed Salah Signed Says Sunderland Legend Kevin Phillips

Jurgen Klopp should be piling pressure on Liverpool owners FSG to sort the Mohamed Salah contract out says former Premier League forward Kevin Phillps.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Sunderland striker said if he was Jurgen Klopp, he would be telling the board to get Mohamed Salah's new contract done.

“They have to pay him what he wants, within reason – it’s as simple as tha."

“He’s arguably the best player in the world at the moment."

“No one can get near him, no one can touch him."

“His finishing has been incredible; he’s taken that to another level – it’s amazing to watch."

“If I’m Jurgen Klopp then I’m telling the Liverpool owners to get him signed up on a long-term deal.”

Author Verdict

I'll be surprised if Jurgen Klopp isn't speaking to the board about this situation. He surely must be thinking about it daily.

To lose Mohamed Salah would be huge and Jurgen Klopp will be doing everything he can in his powers to keep him here.

I think the owners should be pressurised by us as fans but it's hard as a manager because he ls their employee still.

Pressure seems to harsh a word, but I do think their will be communication between the manager and FSG regarding Mohamed Salah.

All we can do as fans is keep this energy up and show the owners what Mohamed Salah means to us and the club. We can't let him go and we need them to know that.

