'Klopp Has Got A Natural Ability' - Former International Praises Liverpool Manager Ahead Of Darwin Nunez Debut

A former England international has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for how he integrates new players at the Merseyside club.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German has used different approaches when bringing new signings to Liverpool but over time has proved his way has been the right way for those players.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, discussed Klopp's strengths in assessing his new signings and is interested to see how it works with striker Darwin Nunez.

“You will see very early on what the manager’s plans are for him. Klopp has got a natural ability of seeing a player’s character and seeing what he is capable of and ready for. Some players he gives time to and some players he breaks into the side gently.

“The likes of (Luis) Diaz and (Virgil) van Dijk have come straight into the side. I cannot think of a January signing having more of an impact than Van Dijk. Both of those players looked like they had been at Liverpool for two or three seasons.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“Klopp has the ability to do that. We will see in the first two games of the season as to what Klopp’s plans are for Nunez.”

After Sadio Mane left Liverpool this summer and with Diogo Jota injured, Klopp may have no option but to throw Nunez straight into the action and it will be fascinating to see how he copes with life at his new club.

