Skip to main content

'Klopp Has Got A Natural Ability' - Former International Praises Liverpool Manager Ahead Of Darwin Nunez Debut

A former England international has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for how he integrates new players at the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara

The German has used different approaches when bringing new signings to Liverpool but over time has proved his way has been the right way for those players.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, discussed Klopp's strengths in assessing his new signings and is interested to see how it works with striker Darwin Nunez.

“You will see very early on what the manager’s plans are for him. Klopp has got a natural ability of seeing a player’s character and seeing what he is capable of and ready for. Some players he gives time to and some players he breaks into the side gently.

“The likes of (Luis) Diaz and (Virgil) van Dijk have come straight into the side. I cannot think of a January signing having more of an impact than Van Dijk. Both of those players looked like they had been at Liverpool for two or three seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luis Diaz Trent Alexander-Arnold Ibrahima Konate Virgil Van Dijk

“Klopp has the ability to do that. We will see in the first two games of the season as to what Klopp’s plans are for Nunez.”

After Sadio Mane left Liverpool this summer and with Diogo Jota injured, Klopp may have no option but to throw Nunez straight into the action and it will be fascinating to see how he copes with life at his new club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre Season Football Match In Bangkok Joe Gomez of Liverpool in actio
Quotes

‘The Opportunity That I Have Here and the Platform and the Chance to Be at This Club Is One That Is Hard to Walk Away From’ - Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez on His Decision to Stay On Merseyside

By Matty Orme30 seconds ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I'm Sure Klopp Has Had The Inside Scoop From Dortmund' - Former Player On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘He Is Already a Legend at the Club’ - Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez on Mohammed Salah Contract Extension

By Matty Orme27 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Fabinho
Quotes

'He Can Go On to Become The Best Player In The History Of The Club' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho On Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He's A Goal-Scorer' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho On New Signing Darwin Nunez As Reds Look To Move On From Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

‘I Think This Is the Best Memory I Have In Football’ Kostas Tsimikas on That Fa Cup Winning Penalty

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Come On Sadio, Stay Here' - Fabinho On Trying To Persuade Mane To Stay At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Trent Alexander Arnold
Quotes

‘We’ll Be Able to Supply Him With the Ball to Score Goals’ Trent Alexander-Arnold on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme4 hours ago