Klopp On New Mohamed Salah Contract At Liverpool: 'I Knew It Would Happen'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he was never in doubt that Mohamed Salah would sign a new contract at the club.

After months of protracted negotiations, Salah finally put pen to paper on a new long-term deal ahead of pre-season starting.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained that for such an important contract at a critical stage for Salah's career, it was always going to take time but admitted all parties are now extremely happy.

"I knew it would happen, it was always clear Mo wants to stay – that was always the message. I spoke to him obviously and it was always clear: ‘I want to stay.’ 

"But it’s an important contract, different things have to be considered and that’s what takes time sometimes. We cannot always fulfil the expectations from the outside world – there’s an ending contract, next year it will end, so sort it now. Things need time. But we are obviously experienced enough to deal with these kind of things.

"He is very happy now that he can extend his time here. We are very happy, a world-class player. Imagine you have to sign Mo Salah now; he’s in another club and you want a player with the numbers he created over the years. It’s pretty much not possible. But we have him and he wants to stay – very good news."

It is indeed great news for Salah and everyone associated with Liverpool that after months of speculation that this can now be put to bed and everyone can focus on the season ahead.

