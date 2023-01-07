Klopp: "We Want To Make New Memories In FA Cup."

Jurgen Klopp has said he wants to make 'new memories' in the FA Cup after Liverpool were victorious in the competition last season.

The Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties after a 0-0 draw, with Kostas Tsimikas netting the winning spot-kick to win Liverpool a cup-double.

It was the second piece of an incomplete quadruple, but is a day that is held in high regard by many a Liverpool fan.

In their defence of the trophy this campaign, Klopp and his staff welcome Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield in the third round.

The Spaniard has helped Wolves lift themselves into a little bit of form after a dismal start to the campaign under Bruno Lage, picking up four points from three difficult games against Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

In his programme notes for tonight's match, Klopp forewarned about the tough test Wolves will provide, whilst also looking ahead to another potential success in the world's most historic cup competition.

"Tonight we have another tough game against an opponent which is showing a lot of improvement under a new manager. Lopetegui is a very, very experienced coach and his CV speaks for itself.

"I would like to welcome Julen to Anfield and to wish him well as he continues his crash course in English football, an experience I know well from when I first came to the Premier League some years ago.

"This will be the first time we have played in the FA Cup since winning the competition at Wembley last May. The memories we have of that day will live with us forever but now we would like to create new ones.

"As everyone in football knows, the FA Cup is a very special competition and like everyone else involved, we would like to go as far in it as possible so let’s give it a try."

The match kicks off at 8pm.