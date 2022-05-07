Skip to main content

'Klopp Will Be Worried About That' - Former Player On Why Liverpool Manager Will Be Concerned

Former player turned pundit Paddy Kenny has been speaking about why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be worried as his team continue to chase on all fronts.

Liverpool survived a scare to progress to the Champions League final on Tuesday when they beat Villarreal 3-2 in Spain.

Luis Diaz Villarreal

After winning the first leg 2-0, Klopp's team found themselves level in the tie, trailing by two at half-time before a second-half recovery and Kenny told Football Insider it is the worst performance by Liverpool for years.

“They looked lost in that first half.

“It’s the worst I have seen them play for years, they just didn’t turn up for it.

“That will be a concern for Klopp. I don’t think Liverpool were taking it easy, I just don’t think they were ready for it.

“When is the last time we have seen them go 2-0 down like that? I can’t remember.

“This was against a team that isn’t really that good. Klopp will be worried about that."

Kenny went on to say that Liverpool's upcoming opponents will be buoyed by what they saw from Villarreal and believes the Reds got lucky thanks to some poor goalkeeping from Geronimo Rulli.

“The teams they still have to play have seen that now and will think ‘well if Villarreal can do it then so can we’.

“The positive is that they win the game, but that came through some terrible goalkeeping.

“If Liverpool had come up against a team with a better goalkeeper then they may well have lost and that’s a concern.”

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and details of when and how you can watch the game can be found HERE.

