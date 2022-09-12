'Klopp Will Want The Stability' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Manager To Shuffle Pack In Defence

After Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Napoli, there has been a lot of criticism of Jurgen Klopp's team with certain individuals singled out for poor performances.

As the Reds prepare to face Ajax on matchday two on Tuesday, former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider he expects Joel Matip to be recalled at the expense of Joe Gomez.

“Gomez was really poor against Napoli. It is a huge season for him this year. I questioned why he signed the new contract given that he did not play so many games last season.

“He has been given an opportunity because of injuries and he has not taken it. He is a quality player and alongside (Virgil) van Dijk I thought he would thrive. I thought they’d reignite their partnership. I even thought Gomez might be able to sneak into the World Cup squad.

“But with (Joel) Matip back fit he would struggle to get back into the side. He has not taken his opportunity. I think Klopp will want the stability of Matip and Van Dijk at the back.”

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Liverpool looked better at the back after the introduction of Matip for Gomez in Naples but it would be unfair to single the England international out for criticism when the rest of the defence and their midfield protection were also poor.

Matip will almost certainly start but there is also a small possibility that Gomez is shifted to right-back to replace the out-of-form Trent Alexander-Arnold.

