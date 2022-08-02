Skip to main content

'Klopp's managed to compete with a squad like City' - Glen Johnson Gives His Verdict On The Jurgen Klopp Versus Pep Guardiola Debate

Without a doubt, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have been the most successful managers in the Premier League over the past decade. People have been debating who is the better manager and now Glen Johnson has given his thoughts.

Pep Guardiola Mike Dean Jurgen Klopp

In an exclusive interview with BetWay, the former Liverpool fullback said, "I'm a massive fan of Pep. You can't not be, you have to be. I just think he's done what he's done with better players and a better squad."

"I just think with Klopp, there's a couple of moments in big situations during the league where he's had to rely on a younger kid in a key position, and some of them come in and they still perform.

"I just think that's a harder job. Klopp's managed to compete with a squad like City with a squad that hasn't always been that great."

Since arriving in Manchester in 2016, Guardiola has won eleven trophies, which include four Premier League titles. Whereas, Klopp has only won seven, however, he has won the Champions League - a trophy that has yet to be won at the Etihad.

One thing is for sure, they are both world-class managers and arguably the two best in the world. It might be a better debate to have in a few years once they have left their current clubs.

