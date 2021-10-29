'Konate Is A Fantastic Guy' - Andrew Robertson On Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate

After Ibrahima Konate impressed at Old Trafford on Sunday as Liverpool tore apart Manchester United, Andrew Robertson has had his say on how his new teammate has settled at the club.

The Frenchman was signed from Red Bull Leipzig for a reported fee of over £30million during the summer and it seems the 22 year old is settling in well in his new surroundings.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Talking to Sky Sports, Robertson gave an update on how his new partner in defence is progressing at Liverpool.

Robertson On Konate Settling At Liverpool

"Konate is a fantastic guy,"

"He's settled into the changing room really quickly. I knew how good the lads were when I first came here and now I'm part of that."

"He's not played too much this season, he'll be wanting to play more, of course he will, but he's had to settle in - new country, new club, new environment. He's still young which everyone forgets because he's a giant, and it's important everybody still remembers that."

Robertson on Konate's Performance At Old Trafford

It was a surprise when Konate was named in the starting XI at Old Trafford at the expense of Joel Matip who has impressed this season.

Robertson praised the performance of the 22 year old and believes the environment at Liverpool helps put new players at ease.

"It's important that you try to make the boys feel as comfortable as quickly as possible because that's when you get a performance like he put in against Man Utd, because he's comfortable with his surroundings."

Liverpool fans will be interested onlookers on Saturday as the Reds face Brighton at Anfield to see if Konate gets the nod over Matip and Joe Gomez once again.

